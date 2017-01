Hamilton just scored a wonderful addition – Wayne Brady!

According to Broadway in Chicago, Brady will play the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production.

His run will go from Tuesday, Jan 17 through Sunday, April 9th.

Brady is best known for his improv on Whose Line Is It Anyway and his daytime show The Wayne Brady Show.

On January 17 @WayneBrady will join #HamiltonCHI for a limited engagement through April 9. Tickets: https://t.co/t9wvS2bxYH pic.twitter.com/LOp0n8i4Pm — Broadway In Chicago (@broadwaychicago) January 9, 2017

If you still haven’t seen Hamilton, this might be the time you decide to check it out!