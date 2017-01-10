[Watch] Jessica Biel And Ellen DeGeneres Prank Call Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel was on The Ellen Degeneres Show yesterday and they gave Justin Timberlake a surprise call. How does JT react when she says she’s expecting a baby girl?
[Watch] Jessica Biel And Ellen DeGeneres Prank Call Justin TimberlakeJanuary 10, 2017 9:00 AM
Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)