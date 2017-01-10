[Watch] Jessica Biel And Ellen DeGeneres Prank Call Justin Timberlake

Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Jessica Biel was on The Ellen Degeneres Show yesterday and they gave Justin Timberlake a surprise call. How does JT react when she says she’s expecting a baby girl?

