[Watch] Jessica Biel And Ellen DeGeneres Prank Call Justin Timberlake

January 10, 2017 9:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Jessica Biel was on The Ellen Degeneres Show yesterday and they gave Justin Timberlake a surprise call. How does JT react when she says she’s expecting a baby girl?

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live