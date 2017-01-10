This Guy Doesn’t Handle Losing Well

First off, this video has some NSFW language. I have to mention that because the lawyers make me. I don’t want to get in trouble over some grown up words.

Second, WHEN ARE YOU PEOPLE GOING TO LEARN TO TURN YOUR PHONE SIDEWAYS WHEN YOU RECORD VIDEO?????? It’s an international epidemic and needs to be addressed. Please contact your local congressman/congresswoman.

Third, I’ve been angry at sports before. Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals with the Hawks/Kings a couple years ago comes to mind. But, I also love my TV and feel like it deserves my respect for giving me hours of uninterrupted entertainment. This is why you don’t punch your TV, no matter how mad you get. You punch the wall like a grown up.

Fourth, if you must break your TV…. go all out like the lady in the picture above. Don’t just injure the TV, that’s inhumane. Finish the job.