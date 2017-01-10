Pet Cat Loses Its Mind When Its Owner Brings A Cat Statue Into House

This cat is just hanging out on top of a cabinet when its owner comes strolling in with a porcelain cat statue. The pet cat ain’t having it.

This is why you get dogs. This cat just lays around on top of a cabinet and thinks he (he is probably a he) can just dictate what kind of fine, exotic, porcelain statues its owner can bring into the house? You will probably have nightmares about that awful cat moan he lets out too. 100% of the time you should get a dog over these pretentious (big word) cats that don’t even appreciate fine porcelain art.

Also, don’t ask why the cat in the picture above is dressed like Little Red Riding Hood. It was the only cat pic I could find that we had clearance to use and I’m not about to get sued over a blog post about some angry cat.