Lollapalooza 2017 Rumored Lineup – Would You Go?

Lollapalooza is THE festival of the summer in Chicago and every years, fans make very calculated predictions and guesses.

This year is no different.

A rumored lineup appeared on Reddit and we have to say, we’re kind of digging it because it leaves no room for disappointment.

The user skellytor does make it clear that this is all for fun and nothing is official unless it comes from Lolla!

Artists on this “mock list” include Muse (who accidentally confirmed they’re performance on Twitter), Axwell Ingress, Arcade Fire, Blink 182, Daft Punk, deadmau5, The XX and more!

Check out the full list below!

Muse

Slander

Whether

A Perfect Circle

Arcade Fire

Axwell Ingrosso

Courtney Barns

Blink 182

Catfish & the Bottlemen

Chance the Rapper

Daft Punk

Deadmau5

Depeche mode

Fleet Foxes

Foo Fighters

Galantis

Gorillaz

Grizzly Bear

Guns N’ Roses

Japandroids

Jim James

Lorde

Kasabian

Madeon

MGMT

Naked and Famous

Nine Inch Nails

Phantogram

Porter Robinson

RL Grime

Royal Blood

Run The Jewels

The Strokes

Sample

Schoolboy Q

The Shins

Spoon

Steve Angello

St. Vincent

Tove Lo

Vampire Weekend

The xx

Young The Giant