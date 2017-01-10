Lollapalooza 2017 Rumored Lineup – Would You Go?

Lollapalooza is THE festival of the summer in Chicago and every years, fans make very calculated predictions and guesses.
This year is no different.
A rumored lineup appeared on Reddit and we have to say, we’re kind of digging it because it leaves no room for disappointment.
The user skellytor does make it clear that this is all for fun and nothing is official unless it comes from Lolla!
Artists on this “mock list” include Muse (who accidentally confirmed they’re performance on Twitter), Axwell Ingress, Arcade Fire, Blink 182, Daft Punk, deadmau5, The XX and more!
Check out the full list below!
Muse
Slander
Whether
A Perfect Circle
Arcade Fire
Axwell Ingrosso
Courtney Barns
Blink 182
Catfish & the Bottlemen
Chance the Rapper
Daft Punk
Deadmau5
Depeche mode
Fleet Foxes
Foo Fighters
Galantis
Gorillaz
Grizzly Bear
Guns N’ Roses
Japandroids
Jim James
Lorde
Kasabian
Madeon
MGMT
Naked and Famous
Nine Inch Nails
Phantogram
Porter Robinson
RL Grime
Royal Blood
Run The Jewels
The Strokes
Sample
Schoolboy Q
The Shins
Spoon
Steve Angello
St. Vincent
Tove Lo
Vampire Weekend
The xx
Young The Giant