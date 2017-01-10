IHOP Is Offering All You Can Eat Pancakes

Here’s one sentence you’ll never get sick of hearing – “all you can eat pancakes.”

IHOP is offering free pancakes to customers all day every day till February 14th!

Customers can either order five “famous buttermilk pancakes” or a short stack of two pancakes with a combo plate of eggs, golden hash brows and a choice of breakfast meets.

Since it’s all you can eat, customers can “keep a short stack of two buttermilk pancakes coming again and again until they have had… all they can eat.”

“Since the moment we opened 57 years ago, our guests have been able to get the perfect breakfast any time of day,” Kirk Thompson, vice president of marketing for the International House of Pancakes, said in a statement. “And now, with the return of All You Can Eat pancakes, one of our most beloved traditions, it’s even easier for our guests and fellow breakfastarians to get their fill of our warm, delicious buttermilk pancakes, morning, noon and night through February 14 — and what better time to end this promotion than Valentine’s Day, when breakfastarians can celebrate their love of IHOP!”

For an additional cost, customers can add delicious toppings like strawberries, blueberries, cinnamon apples, and peaches.

Offer only valid when you are dining in!