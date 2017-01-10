Get Married On The Ledge At Willis Tower This Valentine’s Day!

It’s time for LOVE in Chicago.

Willis Tower, sometimes still referred to as the Sears Tower, announced the return of their annual Valentine’s Day wedding contest.

The social media contest gives couples the opportunity to win a romantic ceremony on the highest observation deck in America.

Starting January 9th and running through Thursday, February 2nd, couples can submit video entries for a chance to win on the Skydeck Facebook Page.

The video should be no more than 2 minutes and couples must explain why they are the best couple to win!

They are encouraged to share sone of the most romantic stories from their relationship.

Submissions can be uploaded Monday, January 9, 2017 through Tuesday, January 31st.

Four couples will be selected and notified on Thursday, February 2, 2017. (One entry per couple, maximum two minutes in length.)

Winning couples will get married on The Ledge’s glass floor surrounded by 8 guests.

The 15-minute ceremony comes with a complimentary photo on the Ledge and a champagne toast along with gifts from Crate and Barrel.

To date, there have been 867 marriage proposals, 89 weddings, 15 vow renewals.