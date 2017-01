Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Corey Crawford are going to All-Star Weekend in LA. The Hawks have four guys going west for the festivities, more than any other team. Artem Anisimov, Artemi Panarin and Marian Hossa (the top three goal scorers on the Hawks) were left off. I’ll never get mad about dudes not going to a popularity contest, but whatever. All-Star Weekend is the last weekend in January. Here is the story from professional word writers.