Fifth Harmony Announce First Performance Without Camila Cabello!

Those are our girls!

Fifth Harmony is putting all the break-up rumors to rest.

The girls just announced that they will taking the stage for the first time without Camila Cabello.

The foursome – Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani – will perform at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday, January 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The ladies are also nominated for yet another People Choice Award for Favorite Girl Group.

Earlier last week, they released their first official promo without Camila and captioned it “Twenty Seventeen.”

Despite promising to stick together, Lauren has been performing solo with Marian Hill and Ally Brooke did a few solo songwriting sessions.

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards will air at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.