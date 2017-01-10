Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Get Married on NYE?

Remember all those Instagram pictures Miley Cyrus posted on NYE?

Miley shared pics showing off her matching old outfit with fiancee Liam Hemsworth and even a pic of them sharing their midnight kiss.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Well… turns out they may have been celebrating more than just the New Year.

NW magazine claims the couple secretly wed at their New Year’s Eve party, which is why their whole family was on hand to celebrate it!

‘It was all extremely last-minute,’ a source allegedly told the magazine.

The family reportedly found out just a few hours earlier.

‘Liam’s entire family flew over for the holidays and the Cyrus family were in town too. It just seemed like a no-brainer to do it while everyone was together,’ they noted.

Miley may have confirmed the nuptials by posting a picture with Liam’s mom and her mom with the caption “in laws.”

Family! #inlaws (no law) A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

She probably should change the caption on the pic of Liam from “my dude is HOT” to “my husband is hot.” Just saying.

Sorry. My dude is HOT. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

Congrats to Liam and Miley, if this report is to be believed.