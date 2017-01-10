CTA Getting Ready For Massive Crowds at President Obama’s Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama is in town today for his Farewell address.

In preparation, the CTA is ramping up service for the evening.

Green Line trains will now run from 6pm to 1am.

#3 King Drive buses will be more frequent and run from 4pm to 7pm.

The CTA is suggesting those headed to McCormick Place transfer to the Green Line and get off at Cermak-McCormick Place stop, which is three blocks from the convention center.

With thousands of commuters expected to make their way, they also encourage riders to purchase fares early to avoid huge lines at the machines.

In anticipation of the crowds, several Museum Campus museums will close early: The Field Museum will close at 1 p.m., and the Adler Planetarium and Shedd Aquarium will close at 1:15 p.m., according to the Sun-Times.

Doors for Obama’s speech will open at 5pm, with the speech beginning at 8pm.

