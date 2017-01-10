17 Best Movies to Watch With Your Bae On Valentine’s Day!

January 10, 2017 3:49 PM By Lizzy Buczak
If you’re skimpy the expensive candlelit dinner and cozying up with you bae for Valentine’s Day, we’ve got your perfect movie list.

We’ve thrown together a list of the most romantic movies (and some rom coms) of all time, so you’re night will be JUST PERFECT.

Check out the list below:

 

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

 

LaLaLand (2016)

 

The Notebook (2004)

 

Romeo & Juliet (1996)

 

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

 

She’s All That (1999)

 

Dirty Dancing (1998)

 

Love and Basketball (2000)

 

Lost In Translation (2003)

 

When In Rome (2010)

 

500 Days of Summer (2009)

 

About a Boy (2002)

 

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

 

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

 

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

 

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

The Proposal (2009)

 

