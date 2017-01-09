Where To Watch President Obama’s “Farewell Speech”

With just 10 days left in office, it’s time to say goodbye to Barack Obama as the President of the United States.

POTUS will be delivering his farewell address from his hometown of Chicago on Tuesday at 9pm ET!

“Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger,” Mr. Obama wrote in an email to supporters previewing the speech. “That’s because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding—our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.”

Tickets to the event, which takes place at McCormick Place, were given out on Saturday on a first come first serve basis.

If you weren’t one of the lucky people that was able to score a ticket, here’s where you can watch the speech:

TV

CBS News

cable/broadcast channels like Fox, NBC, ABC

Online