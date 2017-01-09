[Watch] Khloe Kardashian Gets Asked To Prom By Teen Fan

Prom is all about a night to remember and David LeCours know the perfect date to make sure he slays the night…Khloe Kardashian. The super fan created a video asking Khloe to prom and tweeted it to Khloe.

He started the video by saying “There’s been a question that’s been on my mind for the last month or so, and it’s who to bring to my senior prom,” he explains. “My senior prom is April 28, 2017, and I’m inviting you. I know you’re probably wondering why should I, Khloe Kardashian, go to prom with me, David LeCours, but here’s a few reasons why I think you and I would be the most slaying couple at prom.”

Khloe then responded that she’s having her team look into it!! Will Khloe finally get to go to Prom?

Watch the David’s FULL video below: