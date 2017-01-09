There’s Been A Major Break In The Kim Kardashian Jewelry Heist Case

The French police arrested 17 people in connection with the Kim Kardashian robbery.

Three months ago, five men took Kardashian hostage in Paris, held her at gunpoint, and robbed her of jewels worth 10 million dollars.

Details are just emerging of the early Monday morning police raids in three locations around Paris. It’s unclear how all 17 are connected to the Kardashian heist in October. However, in their hasty getaway, the thieves dropped a platinum cross necklace decorated with diamonds. DNA evidence on that pendant and fingerprints at Kim’s hotel lead police to the alleged culprits. (BBC)

Read more HERE!