The CW Renews Several Shows Including “Supergirl” and “Jane The Virgin”

The CW has renewed several shows for the 2017-2018 TV season.

Variety reports that the network gave renewals to all comic book franchises – Arrow, D.C’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend also got the green light. The latter comes as quite a surprise considering its bleak 0.2 rating (more than half a million viewers total).

Additionally, their longest running show, Supernatural, will return for a 13th season.

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas,” said CW president Mark Pedowitz. “Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”

Still in limbo are The 100, iZombie and The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals! All three will debut new seasons later this year.

Reign and The Vapire Diaries are entering their final seasons and Frequency and No Tomorrow did not scored another order.