Selena Gomez, David Henrie Tease “Wizards of Waverly Place” Reunion

Should Wizards of Waverly Place get a reunion?

Selena Gomez and David Henrie want to know what you think!

The Disney Channel show is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and some of the actors are itching to see what the Russo’s are up to now.

Gomez and her TV brother Henrie shared their thoughts via an Instagram story this weekend.

Let’s just say – it was epic.

“I feel like we should do a reunion,” Gomez bluntly stated.

The two then theorized that Alex would still be single “for sure” and it is unclear if she would have a boyfriend.

Meanwhile Henrie believed Justin would be married with like 15 kids and that Max would be selling sandwiches on the street ever since the Waverly Sub Station went out of business.

We had the best time last night. We dreamed up what our wizards characters are doing present day lol, and talked about the fact that I started all of @selenagomez social media platforms😉 A photo posted by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:00am PST

The odds seem to be in our favor considering series creator Todd J. Greenwald, Jake T. Austin (who played Max) and parents Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise all said they’d all be down!

Oh please!