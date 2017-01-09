See The First Pic of the “Pitch Perfect 3” Cast on Set

The pitches are back!

To celebrate the first day of production on Pitch Perfect 3, Rebel Wilson posted a picture of the Barden Bellas on Twitter.

All of your faves including Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Hanna Mae Lee managed to squeeze in the shot.

Sadly, Hailee Steinfeld is noticeably missing from the pic but hopefully we can chock that up to her running late. Rumor has it she’ll be playing a smaller role due to her busy schedule.

And don’t expect to see the male counterparts, The Treblemakers. According to Skylar Astin, they won’t be in this movie.

Pitch Perfect 3 is scheduled to drop on December 22, 2017.