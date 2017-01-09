[Pics] Kris Bryant’s Teammates Have A Blast At His Vegas Wedding

January 9, 2017 9:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Chicago Cubs, Kris Bryant said “I Do” to girlfriend Jessica Delp over the weekend in Las Vegas! The beautiful wedding wouldn’t be complete without his team there. They all had a blast they couldn’t stop sharing pics. Check out the fun below!

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live