PHOTOS: Jonathan Toews Pays Up On Bet With Patrick Kane

Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews took some pointers from LeBron James and Dwyane Wade and made a bet.

The two made a friendly bet on the 2017 World Junior Championship, with each betting on their country to win.

In Thursday’s mach, the US beat Canada 5-4, which means that Toews had to pay up.

He posted a picture today rocking Kane’s “Team USA” sweater and he did NOT seem too happy about it!

“Big win tonight. Big win by USA world juniors too. Now we all get to see @JonathanToews pay up,” Kane wrote under a picture of the two.

Kane’s hometown of Buffalo is set to host next year’s tournament.

Toets had a piece of advice for his country’s team – “get em next year.”