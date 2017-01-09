[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 01/09/17

The Golden Globes were last night and Jimmy Fallon hosted the entire evening with a minor mishap of a broken teleprompter at the start of the show.  La La Land took home the most awards with SEVEN wins. Meryl Streep gave a very moving speech and Brad Pitt even made a surprise appearance. Overall is was a classy night in Hollywood.

Check out the list of ALL the winners below: 

Best Motion Picture, Drama – Moonlight 

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama – Isabelle Huppert, Elle 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Viola Davis, Fences 

Best Director, Motion Picture – Damien Chazelle, La La Land 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture AND Best Original Score, Motion Picture – La La Land 

Best Motion Picture, Animated – Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture – “City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language – Elle, France

Best Television Series, Drama – The Crown

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Atlanta

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama – Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy – Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama – Claire Foy, The Crown 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

 

