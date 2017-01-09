[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 01/09/17

The Golden Globes were last night and Jimmy Fallon hosted the entire evening with a minor mishap of a broken teleprompter at the start of the show. La La Land took home the most awards with SEVEN wins. Meryl Streep gave a very moving speech and Brad Pitt even made a surprise appearance. Overall is was a classy night in Hollywood.
Check out the list of ALL the winners below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama – Moonlight
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – La La Land
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama – Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Viola Davis, Fences
Best Director, Motion Picture – Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture AND Best Original Score, Motion Picture – La La Land
Best Motion Picture, Animated – Zootopia
Best Original Song, Motion Picture – “City of Stars,” La La Land
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language – Elle, France
Best Television Series, Drama – The Crown
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Atlanta
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama – Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy – Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama – Claire Foy, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish