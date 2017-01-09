In Case You Need A Reason To NOT Get Engaged By A Waterfall

January 9, 2017 3:05 PM By Tyler

This has been floating around for a couple of days, but I just saw it for the first time… so here you go.

You can probably guess what happens next.  This is why you get engaged on solid ground 100% of the time.  I got engaged once. You know where I did it?  On land.  Guess where the ring is?  On her finger (I think).   To be fair, I didn’t get on “Inside Edition” for proposing on land like these people did.  But, I also didn’t know “Inside Edition” was still a thing.  Maybe they can get on “Hard Copy” too.

Also, that picture above with a ring that has a finger in it?  That’s Hugh Hefner’s wife’s ring, it’s not from the couple below (Their ring is in a picturesque stream in the wilderness).  It’s the only thing that popped up in our media library when I typed in “engagement ring”.

 

More from Tyler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live