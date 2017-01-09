In Case You Need A Reason To NOT Get Engaged By A Waterfall

This has been floating around for a couple of days, but I just saw it for the first time… so here you go.

You can probably guess what happens next. This is why you get engaged on solid ground 100% of the time. I got engaged once. You know where I did it? On land. Guess where the ring is? On her finger (I think). To be fair, I didn’t get on “Inside Edition” for proposing on land like these people did. But, I also didn’t know “Inside Edition” was still a thing. Maybe they can get on “Hard Copy” too.

Also, that picture above with a ring that has a finger in it? That’s Hugh Hefner’s wife’s ring, it’s not from the couple below (Their ring is in a picturesque stream in the wilderness). It’s the only thing that popped up in our media library when I typed in “engagement ring”.