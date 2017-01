This weekend I gave this adorable 8 week old chihuahua a forever home!

She weighs less than 2 pounds and will grow to be about 3 1/2-4 pounds as an adult.

We just brought her home and yesterday and my 8 year old chihuahua Pebbles REFUSES to even look at her!

She’s sooooo cute I can’t stand it!!! So what should I name her???