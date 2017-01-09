Halsey Thanks Fans From Hospital Bed After Endometriosis Surgery

Halsey is showing her fans love all the way from her hospital bed.

The singer recently opened up about her struggle with endometriosis, a disease that affects a woman’s reproductive organs.

She was officially diagnosed with it last year and has said that it is “mentally exhausting and physically painful.”

She posted a picture on Instagram a few days ago, updating fans on her health and explaining she has gone under “multiple terrifying surgeries” to address the condition.

“In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper,” she wrote.

Feel better Halsey!