GET THE LIST: 2017 Golden Globe Winners Plus Show Highlights

January 9, 2017 10:34 AM By Nikki
Jimmy Fallon did an excellent job hosting and featured the kids from Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ rapping in the opening skit.

The greatest actress of our time, Meryl Streep, stole the show last night as she accepted the Lifetime Acheivement Award. Despite loosing her voice, she gave a speech that touched on many things including her good friend Princess Lea who just passed away. She also slammed Trump.

La La Land won the night taking home 7 awards.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Actor Ryan Gosling, actress Emma Stone and filmmaker Damien Chazelle pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Below is the full list of winner:

Movies

Best picture, drama: Moonlight

Best picture, comedy or musical: La La Land

Actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle

Actor, drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea

Actress, comedy or musical: Emma Stone, “La La Land

Actor, comedy or musical: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences

Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals

Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land

Screenplay: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land

Animated film: Zootopia

Foreign language film: Elle” (France)

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land

Original song: “City of Stars,” “La La Land

Television

Best series, drama: The Crown,” Netflix

Best series, comedy or musical: Atlanta,” FX

Best television movie or mini-series: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” FX

Actress, mini-series or television movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Actor, mini-series or television movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager

Actress, drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown

Actor, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath

Actress, comedy or musical: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Actor, comedy or musical: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Supporting actress: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager

Supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager

