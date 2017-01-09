Fans Are Begging Netflix To Save Recently Canceled “Girl Meets World”

Girl Meets World fans were not happy to find out the series was canceled by the Disney Channel.

Wanting to see a fourth season, fans launched a campaign to save they favorite show and are pleading with Netflix to pick it up.

The effort began with GMW fanzine BWMSequel, who claims the have sources inside the streaming service.

“I was told today that Netflix might actually be an option now,” she wrote on Thursday.

“Apparently there has been a large fan surge with Netflix. … Tell Netflix how much you want Girl Meets World to be on their platform.”

She also posted a list of corporate contacts at Netflix, so fans could reach out and be heard.

Netflix might be a good home for Girl Meets World, a spinoff of 90s hit show Boy Meets World.

The service thrives on rebooting classics – their latests hits being Fuller House and Gilmore Girls!

Other fans petitioned Disney’s decision and begged Freeform to pick up the show.

Will either platform save the day and give Girl Meets World one more chance?