Emma Stone Takes The Award For Most Awkward Hug At The Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence may have skipped the Golden Globes this year but Emma Stone made sure we didn’t miss her too much.

The La La Land star took the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical but the biggest win of the night – her awkward hug with director Damien Chazelle.

When it was announced that Chazelle won for Best Original Screenplay at the Golden Globes, she went in to hug him at the same time he leaned over to hug his girlfriend.

It made for this gem of a moment.

You can see Emma mouthing, “That was weird – I’m sorry,” as his GF reassures her it is ok!

Emma was just being Emma – quirky, down-to-earth and adorably charming!