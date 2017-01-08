TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Nicki Minaj My Not Have Had The Best Week Personally But Professionally, She Is #1

Nicki Minaj had drama in her personal life this week with her official announcement she split from finance Meek Mill. Nicki gets the last laugh because her 2017 is starting fresh with the most popular in Chicago!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Cold Water – Major Lazer & Justin Bieber

19. Love Me Now – John Legend

18. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

17 Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

16. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

15. All We Know – The Chainsmokers

14. This Town – Niall Horan

13. I Fel It Coming – The Weeknd

12. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

11. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber

10. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld

9. Black Beatles – Rae Stremmerd & Gucci Mane

8. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilla Cabello

7. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zan & Taylor Swift

6. Starboy – The Weeknd

5. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

4. Closer – The Chainsmoker

3. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

2. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5