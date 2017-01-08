Kris Bryant Got Married: Party Pics From The Wedding

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kris Bryant married his longtime sweetheart Jessica Delp over the weekend.

And some of the couple’s famous friends lit up social media with some fun party pictures.

“Had and amazing time at Mr. and Mrs. Bryant’s wedding last night!”–Anthony Rizzo

“Congrats to the Bryant’s on getting hitched! Thank you for having us!”–Jason Heyward

“Such a blast this weekend! Watching lovebirds get married and hanging with amazing friends!!!”–Kristina Lackey, (pictured with John Lackey)