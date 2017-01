Everyone is so excited for the new Beauty and the Beast movie…and then our hearts broke when we saw the Emma Watson “Belle” doll! Didn’t see it?

Ok well first, here’s Emma Watson:

Yikes right?

People are saying that it looks like Justin Bieber, or Caitlyn Jenner!

No word from Disney, or Emma herself on if this is legit the real doll or perhaps a prototype?

What do you think of it?