Young Fan Removes Own Tooth With Slapshot To Impress Jonathan Toews and Hawks

January 8, 2017 11:13 AM By Tyler

SIGN HIM UP!!!!!!

 

courtesy @brispe79 on Twitter.

 

 

 

More from Tyler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live