Young Fan Removes Own Tooth With Slapshot To Impress Jonathan Toews and Hawks

VANCOUVER, CANADA - MAY 5: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates after drawing an assist on teammate Dustin Byfuglien's #33 goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 5, 2010 at General Motors Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)