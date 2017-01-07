CASTING CALL: Make 2017 The Year You Get On Chicago PD!

Chicago PD Episode 415 will film from

Friday, January 13th – Wednesday, January 25th

*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change

—————————————————————————-

Here is a extras breakdown of what is filming the first episode on Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on our FACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.

—————————————————————————- AVAILABLE ROLES:

*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.

*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).

——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “EX-BOSS”

ROLES : Police Sergeant (for Photo Shoot)

FILMS: Tentatively scheduled for Fri., January 13th, This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.

SPECS : Seeking 1 Male, Age: 50s-70s, any ethnicity, to play a Police Sergeant for a photo shoot with one of our cast members. Applicants should have a fit, well-maintained professional appearance: athletic build, tight hair cut (military/police), no facial beard, etc. The selected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet; but most likely either Wed. 1/11, or Thurs. 1/12), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.

PAY RATE : $84 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “BLINDSIDED”

ROLES : Featured Dead Body: Caucasian, Female, Age: 20s (for Photo Shoot)

FILMS: Tentatively scheduled for Friday, January 13th. This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.

SPECS : Seeking a Caucasian, Female, Age: early 20s, to play this episode’s featured dead body – for a photo shoot only. Photo shoot will consist of an exterior Crime Scene (gunshot victim) and DMV/Selfie/Facebook type of photos. Applicants must be okay with laying on exterior ground for an extended period of time. Must also be ok with SFX Make-up/Blood (Please list any allergies in your submission). The selected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet; but most likely either Wed. 1/11, or Thurs. 1/12), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.

PAY RATE : $180 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “MACHINIST”

ROLES : Featured Machining Supervisor

FILMS: Tentatively scheduled for Wed., January 18th, This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.

SPECS : Seeking 1 Male, Age: late 40s-60s, any ethnicity, to play a Machining Supervisor (this “character points in the direction of this episodes suspect”). The selected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.

PAY RATE : $84 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “SMOKE DREAM“

ROLES : Featured Gangbangers for Drug/House Party Scene

FILMS: Tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, January 25th. This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.

SPECS : Seeking African American, Caucasian and Hispanic Males, Ages: 20s-30s, to play featured Gangbangers for a Drug/House Party scene. Looking for hard, intimidating faces and interesting hair cuts/styles. Applicants should be comfortable with the concepts of: drug cutting, smoking, prostitutes, guns, and smoke/fog, etc. Please be sure to include photos of ALL tattoos (visible & hidden) in your submission email. The s elected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.

PAY RATE : $84 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your first day of work. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “HEARTBREAKER“

ROLES : Featured “Prostitute/Dancing Girls” for Drug/House Party scenes

FILMS: Tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, January 25th. This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.

SPECS : Seeking African American, Caucasian and Hispanic Females, Ages: 21-30s, to play featured “Prostitute/Dancing Girls” for a Drug/House Party scene. Must be 21 years or older. Applicants must be comfortable with these scenarios: minimal attire, ‘dancing’/minimal contact with other extras, drugs, guns, and smoke/fog, etc. When submitting, please include photos of yourself in a bikini or lingerie. Please also sure to include photos of ALL tattoos (visible & hidden) in your submission email. The selected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.

PAY RATE : $180 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your first day of work. ——————————-