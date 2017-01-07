CASTING CALL: Make 2017 The Year You Get On Chicago PD!

Between Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Empire, Shameless and all the other TV shows and movies filming in Chicago…there’s a space for you! Now is the time to get in on some casting calls to be an extra! Sign up with Tail Sticks Casting or Atmosphere Casting in Chicago. They will send you updates when they are looking for general background or specific roles.

Chicago PD is looking for this right now:

Chicago PD Episode 415 will film from
Friday, January 13th – Wednesday, January 25th
*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change
—————————————————————————-
Here is a extras breakdown of what is filming the first episode on Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on our FACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.
—————————————————————————-

AVAILABLE ROLES: 
*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.
*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).
——————————-

SUBMISSION TITLE: “EX-BOSS”
ROLES: Police Sergeant (for Photo Shoot)
FILMS: Tentatively scheduled for Fri., January 13th, This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.
SPECS:  Seeking 1 Male, Age: 50s-70s, any ethnicity, to play a Police Sergeant for a photo shoot with one of our cast members. Applicants should have a fit, well-maintained  professional appearance: athletic build, tight hair cut (military/police), no facial beard, etc. The selected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet; but most likely either Wed. 1/11,  or Thurs. 1/12), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.
PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work
——————————-

SUBMISSION TITLE: “BLINDSIDED”
ROLES: Featured Dead Body: Caucasian, Female, Age: 20s (for Photo Shoot)
FILMS: Tentatively scheduled for Friday, January 13th. This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.
SPECS:  Seeking a Caucasian, Female,  Age: early 20s, to play this episode’s featured dead body – for a photo shoot only. Photo shoot will consist of an exterior Crime Scene (gunshot victim) and DMV/Selfie/Facebook type of photos. Applicants must be okay with laying on exterior ground for an extended period of time. Must also be ok with SFX Make-up/Blood (Please list any allergies in your submission). The selected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet; but most likely either Wed. 1/11,  or Thurs. 1/12), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.
PAY RATE$180 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work
——————————-

SUBMISSION TITLE: “MACHINIST”
ROLES: Featured Machining Supervisor
FILMS: Tentatively scheduled for Wed., January 18th, This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.
SPECS:  Seeking 1 Male, Age: late 40s-60s, any ethnicity, to play a Machining Supervisor (this “character points in the direction of this episodes suspect”). The selected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.
PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work
——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “SMOKE DREAM
ROLES: Featured Gangbangers for Drug/House Party Scene
FILMS: Tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, January 25th. This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.
SPECS: Seeking African American, Caucasian and Hispanic Males, Ages: 20s-30s, to play featured Gangbangers for a Drug/House Party scene. Looking for hard, intimidating faces and interesting hair cuts/styles. Applicants should be comfortable with the concepts of: drug cutting, smoking, prostitutes, guns, and smoke/fog, etc. Please be sure to include photos of  ALL tattoos (visible & hidden) in your submission email. The selected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.
PAY RATE$84 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your first day of work. 
——————————-

SUBMISSION TITLE: “HEARTBREAKER
ROLES: Featured “Prostitute/Dancing Girls” for Drug/House Party scenes
FILMS:  Tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, January 25th. This date is still unofficial & subject to change; Applicants must have a flexible schedule to accommodate any schedule changes.
SPECS: Seeking African American, Caucasian and Hispanic Females, Ages: 21-30s, to play featured “Prostitute/Dancing Girls” for a Drug/House Party scene. Must be 21 years or older. Applicants must be comfortable with these scenarios: minimal attire, ‘dancing’/minimal contact with other extras, drugs, guns, and smoke/fog, etc. When submitting, please include photos of yourself in a bikini or lingerie. Please also sure to include photos of ALL tattoos (visible & hidden) in your submission email. The selected applicant must also be available to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (Schedule has not been set yet), during the day, at Cinespace Film Studios.
PAY RATE:  $180 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8; IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your first day of work. 
——————————-
SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:
*Please have your submissions in ASAP – by Sunday morning…as we will be showing your photos to the Director this Monday (1/9) morning.

If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit an email with the following to TAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the correspondingsubmission title in the Subject Line (example: “BLINDSIDED” and/or “HEARTBREAKER” etc.):

**ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (no distractions: no hats/sunglasses, etc.) 
LEGAL NAME:
EMAIL:
PHONE:
ZIP:
AGE:
HEIGHT:
WEIGHT:
FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:
MALES: JACKET/T-SHIRT/NECK/SLEEVE/WAIST/INSEAM/SHOE:
TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of all tattoo(s) *& describe placement
CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Please describe/attach a photo
COMFORTABLE SMOKING ON CAMERA? *Yes or No
ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?: 
AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 1/12-1/26

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE THIS WITH ANYONE YOU MAY KNOW THAT MEETS THESE REQUIREMENTS AND MAY BE INTERESTED IN WORKING ON THE SHOW!!!!!
