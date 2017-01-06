WATCH: The New “Rings” Trailer Will Give You So Many Nightmares

Oh how times have change.

13-years-ago, there was this little movie called The Ring, which told the story of woman who watched a VHS cassette and then received a call, on her landline, that she was going to die in 7 days.

But we’re in 2017… there are no VHS tapes and landlines.

There are however viral Youtube videos and smart phones… and that my friends is how the third installment of The Ring begins.

Killers and demons have to get with the times you know?

Rings was set to open last October but got pushed back to a Feb. 3 release date, which isn’t ideal but is perfect for those folks who hate “romantic movies.”

Nothing says love on Valentine’s Day like a horror movie.

Anyways, just watch the trailer and prepare to get SPOOKED!