WATCH: The Chainsmokers Bring The Backstreet Boys Out On Stage

The Chainsmokers went larger than life for their hyped up (and biggest) show at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The electronic duo shocked the crowd by bringing out the Backstreet Boys for a special performance.

The boy band sang “I Want It That Way” and “Larger Than Life” and yes, the crowd knew every single word.

At the end of their performance, they even jumped on the DJ table to dance and jump around to “Roses.”

After the show, BSB tweeted, “Stoked we got to share the stage w/ @thechainsmokers tonight! Congrats on your huge La Convention Center gig… and thx for having us.”

The Chainsmokers replied, “A massive thanks to the Backstreet Boys for smashing it so hard! Yall stole the show!”

Can we expect a possible collaboration?

Fans were also in for a treat because The Chainsmokers had another guest – Big Sean!

Impressive, but nothing can top the boys that stole your heart in the 90s!

At Coachella earlier this year, Alex and Andrew brought out a slew of big names like G-Eazy, Third Eye Blind and dance music’s very own Tiesto!