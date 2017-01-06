WATCH: Belle & Beast Get Their Flirt on In New “Beauty and the Beast” Trailer

Disney has gifted us with yet another short trailer for Beauty and the Beast!
The 30-second teaser shows Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast.
The two are engaging in a pretty flirty conversation after she thanks him for saving her life and it is super adorable.
Right before that, we see the Beast asking his trusted household advisers – Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Lumiere – for some advice on how to woo the girl that might break the curse.
“You must charm her — be gentle, kind, sweet,” they tell him before getting scared by his attempt at smiling.
We’ll work on it!
Check it out below!
The film hits theaters on March. 17!