WATCH: Belle & Beast Get Their Flirt on In New “Beauty and the Beast” Trailer

January 6, 2017 11:02 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Beauty and the Beast

Disney has gifted us with yet another short trailer for Beauty and the Beast!

The 30-second teaser shows Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast.

The two are engaging in a pretty flirty conversation after she thanks him for saving her life and it is super adorable.

Right before that, we see the Beast asking his trusted household advisers – Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Lumiere – for some advice on how to woo the girl that might break the curse.

“You must charm her — be gentle, kind, sweet,” they tell him before getting scared by his attempt at smiling.

We’ll work on it!

Check it out below!

The film hits theaters on March. 17!

 

