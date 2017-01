Barack Obama is returning to Chicago as President of the United States one last time!

He’ll be giving his “Farewell Address” next Tuesday, January 10th at McCormick Place.

While the event is free, tickets will be needed and will be given out at McMormick Place this SATURDAY (Jan 7) at 8am!

Tickets are first come first serve and limited to one person.

The line will begin forming promptly at 6am!