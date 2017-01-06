Migos Test Their Survival Skills in ‘T-Shirt’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Living far up north requires a different set of survival skills, but Migos prove they are up to the task in their latest music video, “T-Shirt.”

In the video, directed by Daps, the three venture up a mountain during wintertime. Dressed head to toe in fur, they practice their survival skills by wielding bows and arrows, riding snowmobiles and hanging out with gorgeous women, of course.

Near the video’s end, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset have enough of the cold outdoors and make their way inside a cozy cabin, where they hang out with their literal dogs (Huskies) and roast marshmallows with all the snow-bunnies they found.

“T-Shirt” appears on the group’s forthcoming album C U L T U R E, which drops January 27th.