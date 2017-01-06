[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 01/06/2017

Winter weather is causes a lot of car trouble. Celebrities are just like us and slippin on the road. David Spade got his Range Rover crushed as he was taken away by an ambulance after a car ran a red light! Lucky he only had a few bruises. Taye Diggs lost control on a wet street in his Mercedes SUV. Miles Teller also dented his truck when an Uber driver cut him off on a wet road. Be cautious and stay safe on these roads!!
[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 01/06/2017January 6, 2017 6:30 AM
