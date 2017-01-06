[Listen] Ben Affleck Looks Miserable On Mystery Date

January 6, 2017 8:15 AM By J Niice
Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip

Ben Affleck is recently divorced and ready to start mingling! However, being a hot celebrity dating around is hard to do without the world to see. Check out these pics of Ben Affleck on a mystery date…lets hope they get a shot of him smiling! Will he be asking he out again?

