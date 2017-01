There seems to be some sort of baby boom happening at Chicago’s zoos!

The latest new arrival is at Lincoln Park Zoo, a black and white colobus monkey born on Christmas Day!

Well, eventually it’ll be black and white.

Right now the little baby ha white hair and pink skin, but zoo officials said in a press release that it’s normal and the monkey’s skin and fur will eventually darken.

So is the baby a boy or a girl?

Zoo officials aren’t sure just yet.

