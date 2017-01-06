“Frozen” Director Confirms Theory That Tarzan is Elsa and Anna’s Brother

Last year, co-director of Frozen Jennifer Lee revealed that Tangled and Frozen were connected in some way.

She said that Elsa and Anna’s parents never really died at sea but instead had a baby and washed up on a jungle island where they built in a tree house before dying in a tragic incident.

Fans began putting pieces together and figured out that what happened to Elsa and Anna’s parents was actually the SAME THING that happened to Tarzan’s parents.

Could they be related?

According to Chris Buck, director of both movies, they in fact are.

Chris explained the theory to MTV saying, “When you’re working on a feature, you have a lot of time to think about stuff because it takes four years to make one,” he shared. “I think Jen [Lee] and I were walking to a meeting, and I just start to tell her the entire story.”

“I said, ‘Of course Anna and Elsa’s parents didn’t die. Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant, and she gave birth on the boat, to a little boy. They get shipwrecked, and somehow they really washed way far away from the Scandinavian waters, and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas.”

If you remember, Tarzan too was raised by gorillas!

“In my little head, Anna and Elsa’s brother is Tarzan… That’s my fun little world,” he finished.

Mind=blown!

Chris however made sure fans still knew these were his theories and nothing official.

“Whatever people want to believe, go for it,” he said. “That’s the spirit of Disney.”

I guess that means we won’t be getting a Tarzan and Frozen recap anytime soon.