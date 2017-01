Chance The Rapper can add museum board member to his impressive resume.

The Chicagoan is joining the board of the DuSable Museum of African American History.

Crain’s broke new news earlier today.

Chance’s father, Ken Bennett, a longtime Chicago politician will also be serving on the board along with Dr. Eric Whitaker, a friend of President Obama.

They, and a handful of others, will be replacing the some of the current 18-member board of trustees at the museum at 740 E. 56th Pl.

