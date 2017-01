Has it REALLY been a quarter century since the release of “Wayne’s World?” No way.

WAY!

That was February, 1992. Now it’s 2017 and time for an anniversary celebration.

There were a bunch of moviesbased on sketches from Saturday Night Live, but none were quite the behemoth “Wayne’s World” turned out to be. In fact, its success was directly responsible for the green light that brought us all those flops (“It’s Pat,” “Stuart Saves His Family,” etc…).

Click HERE for more!