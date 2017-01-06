Baby Alert! Look How Cute Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Daughter Is

So precious!
Rob Kardashian is a proud dad and is doing things proud dads do – sharing pictures of his baby daughter Dream.
The reality start posted a photo of the 1-month-old smiling before going to bed.
“Goodnight,” he captioned the show.
And if that wasn’t enough cuteness, he uploaded a second pic of baby Dream rocking a Peter Pan shirt and overall.
“My baby,” he wrote.
