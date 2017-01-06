Baby Alert! Look How Cute Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Daughter Is

January 6, 2017 11:27 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Baby Dream, rob kardashian

So precious!

Rob Kardashian is a proud dad and is doing things proud dads do – sharing pictures of his baby daughter Dream.

The reality start posted a photo of the 1-month-old smiling before going to bed.

“Goodnight,” he captioned the show.

Goodnight 💖👐👐

A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

And if that wasn’t enough cuteness, he uploaded a second pic of baby Dream rocking a Peter Pan shirt and overall.

“My baby,” he wrote.

My baby

A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

 

 

