Baby Alert! Look How Cute Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Daughter Is

So precious!

Rob Kardashian is a proud dad and is doing things proud dads do – sharing pictures of his baby daughter Dream.

The reality start posted a photo of the 1-month-old smiling before going to bed.

“Goodnight,” he captioned the show.

Goodnight 💖👐👐 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

And if that wasn’t enough cuteness, he uploaded a second pic of baby Dream rocking a Peter Pan shirt and overall.

“My baby,” he wrote.

My baby A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:16pm PST