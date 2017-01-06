B96 Cares! The Dangers Of Legionnaires’ Disease

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection.

The type of bacteria that causes it grows best in warm water that doesn’t have enough disinfectant.

These germs most often become a problem in large buildings, such as hotels and hospitals, or in building devices that use water, like hot tubs and decorative fountains.

Water management problems in buildings can lead to Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks.

Unfortunately, an increasing number of people in the US are getting the disease.

Find out in this PSA what can be done to fight this disease. B96 Cares!