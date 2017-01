Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo says his parents were flying through Ft. Lauderdale today when the airport was evacuated due to a lone gunman.

Rizzo tweeted the news, assuring fans his parents were not hurt.

“Praying for those families not getting the same news,” he wrote.

Parents were traveling through FLL today during the shooting. So thankful they r ok. Praying for those families not getting the same news. — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 6, 2017

According to reports, 5 people are dead and thirteen people were transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the gunman is in custody.

