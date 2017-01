What’s better than going to a hockey game with your best friend?

Going with your dog!

A dog named Six attended the Stars and Canadiens game last night with her owner.

https://www.youtube.com/user/SPORTSNETCANADA?feature=iv&src_vid=KOQri0Ci1PA&annotation_id=channel%3A544bd083-0000-28b7-8f21-001a113c3da2

The service dog was shown on the big screen and seemed to be pretty chill about her first NHL experience.

Maybe she’s not a fan of hockey? She didn’t even get excited when they made a goal!