Watch Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ Incredible Bond In New HBO Documentary Trailer

January 5, 2017 12:40 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, debbie reynolds

This is giving us so many feels.

The first trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ HBO documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, is finally here.

The bittersweet teaser showcases the lives of these two talented women and their incredible bond as mother and daughter.

“I’m my moms best friend,” Carrie says.

“I share everything with my daughter,” Debbie says adding, “especially the check.”

It will definitely help viewers understand the love they had for each other and why Debbie was so shaken by Carrie’s passing, she suffered from a stroke and died a day later.

After their deaths, the documentaries premiere was bumped up to January 7th.

 

 

 

