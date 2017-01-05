The No Pants Subway Ride Returns To Chicago

Don’t be alarmed if you see someone on the Red Line this Sunday without pants on!

Did you know this existed? This annual event was started in 2002 by New York City-based collective Improv Everywhere. More than 30 cities worldwide will participate in the infamous No Pants Subway Ride. It’s purpose? Just have fun!

The event is open to the public, which means you’re invited, if you have a great sense of humor! It will take place at noon this Sunday on the CTA Red Line! Participants will meet at the parking garage at 1210 W Arthur Ave. Here’s some hilarious photos from last year!