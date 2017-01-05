Tears… “Girl Meets World” Cancelled, Stars React

Say it ain’t so!

The verdict is in – the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World just got cancelled!

After months of speculation, the shows official twitter announced the news Wednesday, January 4.

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty we gave you our best,” the account wrote.

The cast was also pretty sad to get the news.

Rowan Blanchard, who played Riley, Cory and Topanga’s daughter, posted a long note about the show being the “most significant event” in her life right now.

Doing a show in general, specifically doing a show as a child into your teenhood, is so indescribably cosmic and scary but you do it because you love these people, because this has become your routine, because it is the closest you will ever get to being in real school, etc,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am crying typing this because yes, we were making a show, but our lives turned into a movie.”

She thanked the cast and crew in her note writing, “I love you. I love this cast. I love this crew. I love Riley. I love this world we made. I love that it is now your world.”

Sabrina Carpenter, who played Riley’s best friend Maya Hart on the series, posted a photo of the entire cast on Instagram along with a positive and inspiring message.

“We had the privilege of growing up in front of your eyes. The privilege of teaching the lessons we were learning ourselves and beyond that. To the family that was created on our set, between the cast and crew, thank you for giving us the ability to make mistakes and to grow,” Carpenter, 17, wrote. “To everyone that watched our show and felt something, thank you. To everyone that grew up watching Boy Meets World and decided to give our story for a new generation a chance, thank you. And to the little girls reading this, You can do whatever you put your mind to.”

August Maturo aka Riley’s 9-year-old brother Auggie Matthews also expressed his sadness. He posted a photo of a little girl talking to God and saying, “But I love this, God.” In the photo, God responds, “Just trust me, I have better for you.” 💔 #GirlMeetsWorld A photo posted by August Maturo (@augustmaturo) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

Seriously, how awesome are these kids?

We are very sad about the show ending but who knows, maybe Freeform will pick it up? If not, it was a good run! We’ll miss you Matthews family!

The last episode titled “Girl Meets Goodbye” will air Friday, January 20th!