Tears… “Girl Meets World” Cancelled, Stars React

Say it ain’t so!
The verdict is in – the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World just got cancelled!
After months of speculation, the shows official twitter announced the news Wednesday, January 4.
“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty we gave you our best,” the account wrote.
The cast was also pretty sad to get the news.
Rowan Blanchard, who played Riley, Cory and Topanga’s daughter, posted a long note about the show being the “most significant event” in her life right now.
Doing a show in general, specifically doing a show as a child into your teenhood, is so indescribably cosmic and scary but you do it because you love these people, because this has become your routine, because it is the closest you will ever get to being in real school, etc,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am crying typing this because yes, we were making a show, but our lives turned into a movie.”
She thanked the cast and crew in her note writing, “I love you. I love this cast. I love this crew. I love Riley. I love this world we made. I love that it is now your world.”
Sabrina Carpenter, who played Riley’s best friend Maya Hart on the series, posted a photo of the entire cast on Instagram along with a positive and inspiring message.
Sabrina Carpenter, who played Riley's best friend Maya Hart on the series, posted a photo of the entire cast on Instagram along with a positive and inspiring message.
The last time I had in n out burger and didn't eat it, I had just been cast in a show called girl meets world! Tonight I sit here and I can't eat my in n out burger because life comes full circle. We speak in the language of love, heartbreak, friendship, family, sadness, and laughter. Wherever we are in the world, whatever we believe in, whoever we love, we all speak that language. We had the privilege of growing up in front of your eyes. The privilege of teaching the lessons we were learning ourselves and beyond that. To the family that was created on our set, between the cast and crew, thank you for giving us the ability to make mistakes and to grow. I felt so safe in that bay window. People thought it was weird that I was excited to go to work. People thought it was weird that we really did and still do love each other. That's a rare entity, we hold that tight. Thank you Disney for giving this show and these characters the chance to see the light of day. I know I feel very lucky to have given life to Maya hart. MJ- without you I wouldn't know most of what I do. I also probably would have never had 2 paint fights in my lifetime. We live in an intricate world. We can be adversaries whilst being allies. To everyone that watched our show and felt something, thank you. To everyone that grew up watching Boy Meets World and decided to give our story for a new generation a chance, thank you. And to the little girls reading this, You can do whatever you put your mind to. You're gonna meet the world now, and I think you'll love it. "There is no end. There is no beginning. There is only the infinite passion of life." – Fellini